Account credits and gift cards built for growth

Target promotions on identity
Filter and segment your customers to engage them one on one with promotions targeted to specific behavior and demographics.
Lightrail is a modern platform for account credits, gift cards, promotions and points—made for customer acquisition and retention.Get Started
Easily create and manage customer credit and balances. See how and when they spend so you can learn about their behavior.Learn More
Create flexible, mobile wallet ready digital gift cards that can easily connect to customer identity in your CRM or marketing tools.Learn More
Run promotions that require a unique code at checkout or add them to your contacts directly for simple, automatic redemptionLearn More
Use segmentation, personalization and targeting to get and keep customers. By putting consumer identity at the core of all your branded currency, it's easy to drive new consumer behaviors.
Filter and segment your customers to engage them one on one with promotions targeted to specific behavior and demographics.
View current and historical data, and drill down into your transactions. Filter around specific behaviors for marketing, support, fraud prevention and accounting.
Use services like Stripe, Braintree, Woocommerce or Shopify? Your gift cards and promotions work easily in your checkout with minimal effort from your developers.
Get up and running quickly with a straightforward API. Find code examples, common use cases and support throughout our documentation.
We’re your branded currency platform. Let’s work together!